For inquiry, charges need to be proved prima facie: Dattatreya Hosabale on Jay Shah

Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo) Amit Shah with his wife at their son Jay Shah’s wedding in Ahmedabad. (file photo)

RESPONDING to a question on The Wire report on Jay Shah’s business transactions, RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said that the question of an inquiry into the allegations only arises if the allegations are established prima facie.

“Kissi bhi bhrastachar ke aarop me jo awashyak inquiry hoti hai, wo ho; us hisab se karyawahi jo hoti hai, wo ho (whenever there is an allegation of corruption, the required inquiry should be conducted; accordingly, whatever action is required should be taken),’’ said Hosabale responding to a question on the organisation’s stand on the issue. He added: “Aur aarop prima facie siddha hone ke baad hi kar sakte hai (and only after there is prima facie evidence of the charges can an inquiry be initiated).”

Asked if he felt there was prima facie evidence, Hosabale said it was up to those levelling the charges to prove the allegations. “Inquiry karne ke liye, prima facie hone ke baad hi hona chahiye, aisa maine kaha… Aaarop karne waale siddh karein.”

Hosabale was briefing reporters on the three-day All India Karyakari Mandal meeting that began here on Thursday. Jay Shah has filed a defamation suit against the reporter and the founder editors of The Wire for what he called a “false, derogatory and defamatory imputations.” Meanwhile, Hosabale said RSS workers were facing attacks not only in Kerala, but in Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and the Northeast too.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App