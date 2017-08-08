For ‘I support Pak’ post, sedition charge against 25-year-old

A native of Sambhal district, Raja Khan alias Babloo has been accused of posting the message ‘I support Pakistan’ along with the photograph of a Pakistani flag on Facebook. (Representational Image) A native of Sambhal district, Raja Khan alias Babloo has been accused of posting the message ‘I support Pakistan’ along with the photograph of a Pakistani flag on Facebook. (Representational Image)

A 25-YEAR-OLD businessman in Bisauli area of Badaun district was arrested on charges of sedition on Sunday. A native of Sambhal district, Raja Khan alias Babloo has been accused of posting the message ‘I support Pakistan’ along with the photograph of a Pakistani flag on Facebook. Khan, who has been running a glass shop in Pathantola locality of Bisauli for the last four months, was arrested from his shop on Sunday. He was produced before the court, which sent him to jail.

Police are collecting details of the 20 people who had liked his post and six others who had commented on it. Khan’s cellphone has been seized and is being sent to experts so that its records could be retrieved, said police. “Some locals informed us two days ago that Raja Khan had posted the message ‘I support Pakistan’, along with the Pakistani flag, on his Facebook account. We checked the account and found that the message had been posted on July 22. An FIR was lodged against Raja Khan on Sunday by Sub-Inspector Surendra Singh under section 124-A (sedition) of the IPC and Information Technology Act,” Bisauli police Station Officer Rajesh Kashyap said.

“Twenty people had liked the post and six others made favourable comments. Action will be taken against them on the basis of the findings of the investigation,” he added. Badaun SP Chandra Prakash said they are writing to the Facebook headquarters in the US, requesting that the police be provided details such as the IP addresses of those who had liked and commented on the post. “Members of some Hindu outfits have lodged complaints seeking strict action against the accused,” he added. Police said there has been no tension in Pathantola, which has a mixed population.

