For growth, spend more on basic science research: Nobel laureate David Gross

Nobel laureate David Gross has highlighted the need for India to spend more on basic and applied science research to foster growth. He referred to China, which was poorer than India 30 years ago, and credited doubled spending on scientific research for the country’s growth.

Gross added that India’s spending has been constant in contrast. “India has explored many possibilities in last decade or so. Unfortunately even in the cases where fascinating new projects have been approved or are about to be approved, the tendency here to delay funding run into legal obstacles (which) has severely damaged the potential of such projects,” said Gross at Nobel Dialogue at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit here.

He cited the Lego India Project and added that India was losing a marvelous opportunity due to “inexcusable’’ political and legal delay. “…the opportunities are there…China is seizing upon them in all aspects of basic science and India must rise with its ambitions for the benefit of India, for the benefit of science and for the benefit of the world and I strongly encourage and support such efforts.”

Gross noted that India had much richer traditions of scientific research in comparison to China. “But, in the last decade, China doubled the percentage of GDP devoted to R&D and basic science whereas the same proportion remained constant in India,’’ he said. He added that the percentage of labour force working in science and technology from basic science to engineering is greater in China. “In the United States, it is eight people per 10,000. In China, it is 20 people per 10,000. You know what it is in India? Four. Four people per 10,000 people. So, if you wait until as you become as projected to be a bigger economy than the United States in 2050, you will be a user economy, service economy, buying goods made elsewhere, buying inventions invented elsewhere.”

Scientists defend GM food for food security

The laureates, who participated in the dialogue, defended the Genetically Modified (GM) technology for food security. One of them, Richard Rober, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his pro-GM stand. He added that it was unfortunate that many in India like NGO Greenpeace disagree with Modi.

“There are 1,800 million people in this world, who go to bed hungry every night, which, in my view, is unacceptable,” Robert said. “There is absolutely no reason why the so called GMOs (gene modified organism) are more dangerous than traditionally grown plants.’’