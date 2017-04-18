‘For growth, cooperatives need to work with govt’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a fully-automatic cattle feed plant of SUMUL Dairy in Bajipura on Monday. Also present were Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel . PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration of a fully-automatic cattle feed plant of SUMUL Dairy in Bajipura on Monday. Also present were Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel . PTI

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi arrived here on Monday to inaugurate a slew of projects worth Rs 400 crore at Bajipura Sumul Plant and laid emphasis on how the state cooperatives should work together with the government to execute development projects. Modi, who inaugurated a cattle feed factory, ice cream plant and a honey plant, besides laying the foundation stone for a fully-automated plant for milk powder and a bakery plant, addressed a large gathering of tribals–mostly women from the tribal milk cooperatives at the Sumul Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The women from various milk cooperatives of South Gujarat, sporting saffron turbans and holding cutouts of a cow and a lotus in their hands, cheered as Modi spoke on increasing the contribution of cooperatives to the development of the state. Modi said Gujarat has set an example of blending cooperatives with the government initiatives while preserving the tribal culture and development.

“How can adivasi areas be developed and their quality of life be improved while keeping the culture intact? From Umargaon to Ambaji, we (BJP) have done it. The country’s intellectual will some day recognise the efforts put in to the blending of the culture and development of the adivasi areas.Whoever has contributed to these development, regardless of their political affiliation must be acknowledged.”

Establishing a connect with the people of Vyara, Modi went down the memory lane and said, “I have worn out many chappals walking in Vyara. I would come on the scooter or in the bus and would walk for miles. I have a long connection with this place. I have come here as a leader, as a Chief Minister on many occasions, but today, I have seen such a magnificent programme for the first time. “

On inaugurating the cattle feed factory, Modi said, “They (the animals) are also blessing me. I dedicate this visit to the animals. What can be a bigger service or bigger satisfaction in life than serving food to animals.”

Modi hailed CM Vijay Rupani’s recent pledge of making the state “free of handpumps” and launched a tacit attack at the previous Central governments. Modi, who also inaugurated Rs 958 crore-worth water projects for the tribal areas, said, “The pipeline will first take the water to a height of up to 50-storeyed building, and it is a pipeline so huge that a Maruti car can drive inside. Even today in many parts of the country, we can win elections by installing hand pumps but Vijay Rupani in Gujarat has decided to make the state hand pump-free to supply water through pipes right into the kitchen taps.” Modi said that several parts of the country were still struggling as the previous governments had done nothing for development. “In many places that I visit, people request me to build roads. In Gujarat, tribals come to me and say, we have roads, but now we want paver blocks.”

Urging the farmers to partner with the state in generation of power, Modi said, “Farmers can install solar panels on their farm borders. They can produce power, which the Gujarat government can purchase. If there can be a milk cooperative, why not a solar power cooperative with villagers? South Gujarat has mountains, naturally growing plants. Existing milk cooperatives run by the women can also produce honey. The milk vans can collect the honey along with milk. Cooperatives can help start so many projects.” Ranjan Chaudhari, a resident of Bajipura, said, “We were hoping that he will announce some schemes for employment of the tribal youth. While he did not do that, his ideas on starting so many cooperatives has given us hope.”

