For government projects, Bill eases restrictions around monuments

Lok Sabha passed Tuesday a bill that seeks to relax restrictions on construction work in areas around protected monuments and enable the government to take up infrastructure projects. Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma said the amendments were brought in the “national interest” and “no private individual or entity will be a beneficiary of this bill”. He said the need was felt to amend the law to allow “construction works related to infrastructure financed and carried out by any department or office of the central government for public purposes which is necessary for the safety or security of the public at large”. According to the statement of objects and reasons, the restrictions were adversely affecting such projects.

A “prohibited area” means land in a 100m radius around a protected monument. Currently, construction is not allowed in prohibited areas except for repair and renovation.

Sharma assured restrictions would eased only if “there is no other alternative available”. Replying to the debate on the bill, the minister said, “Moving away from party lines, the members have supported the bill.”

Shashi Tharoor (Congress), however, described the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Bill as an “irresponsible bill” and asked the government to submit the legislation to a committee of historians, architects and archaeologists for their views. “I do appreciate the need to balance heritage conservation with development… We want to have development in places where our precious heritage and history will not be destroyed and damaged,” Tharoor said.

Sharma said even with amendments during the UPA regime, 321 encroachments were reported from protected monuments and 1,200 notices given for violating rules. Tharoor asked why the government wanted to “weaken the law” when 321 monuments were encroached under the present law.

The BJP’s Manoj Tiwari claimed the amendments will help preservation of cultural monuments and sites while Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury asked the government to reconsider the bill and send it at least to a standing committee. “Whom are you trying to benefit?” he said and added such relaxations will “open a Pandora’s box”.

Prabhas Kumar Singh (BJD) opposed the bill, he and Chowdhury also objected to a clause that gave the central government a final say in the matter whatever be the report of the National Monuments Authority.

N K Premachandran (RSP) said the dilution of restrictions would give a “wrong” message to the young generation about the importance of the monuments. YSR Congress’s Vara Prasadarao said there should not be “blanket permission” but it should be considered on a “case-by-case” basis.

