For Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypoll loss, BJP MLA Surendra Singh blames neglect of workers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

A BJP MLA has blamed the “overconfidence” of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the neglect of party workers for the party’s defeat in the recent Lok Sabha bypolls to Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Surendra Singh, BJP MLA from Bairia, made the comment to journalists at a felicitation for newly elected Rajya Sabha MP Sakal Deep Rajbhar. To The Indian Express, Singh said, “The BJP lost in Gorakhpur and Phulpur not because the Samajwadi Party and the BSP came together but because BJP party workers did not come out to vote. Workers make political parties win. But here, the chief minister and his government have become so overconfident in just one year that their bureaucracy does not accord the minimum respect to BJP party workers. It is as much the duty of the CM to reward and help party workers who got him to win as it is to run the state.”

Yogi himself had accepted that “overconfidence and an inability to understand” opponents’ strategies had cost the party the Lok Sabha bypolls.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party leader Om Prakash Rajbhar, who had recently threatened to boycott the Rajya Sabha elections, meanwhile, had said workers and members of his party were being intimidated and abused by police officers, district administration officers and other members of the bureaucracy.

MLA Singh also targeted BSP chief Mayawati for her “understanding” with the Samajwadi Party. “If she has forgotten the humiliation meted out to her by this party, then she has no self-respect. And her coming together with this party only means she has forgotten what was done to her,” he said. The reference was to Mayawati being detained in a state guesthouse by SP party workers in 1995 following which she had broken ranks with the SP, then her coalition partner in the state government,” he said.

