For further treatment, Manohar Parrikar leaves for US

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar left for the US late Tuesday night from Mumbai for further treatment. Earlier, the official Twitter handle of Goa CMO had tweeted that Parrikar will be leaving for the US, saying that doctors in Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai had advised him to go abroad for treatment. The family has been in talks with doctors in the US and had approached a medical facility, said BJP sources.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Parrikar in hospital during his recent visit to Mumbai, he had told the family and the state party leaders to ensure the best treatment for him. Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo had said on February 21, “The PMO is updated on the medical condition of our Chief Minister and he has also suggested to take Parrikar to US if the treatment demands.”

In a video message Monday, Parrikar thanked Goans for their prayer and sought a medical leave. He also said he might travel abroad for treatment.

In a letter to Governor Mridula Sinha, Parrikar mentioned that he is likely to leave for the US for “specialist expert treatment”, officials at the Governor’s Office said. The letter which was dispatched Monday, hours before Parrikar left for Mumbai, reads, “I have also been advised by the expert team of doctors in Goa as well as in Mumbai and subsequent consultation with the doctors abroad, to travel overseas for specialist expert treatment.”

