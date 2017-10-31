For four days of staff strike, MSRTC to cut 36 days’ pay

MSRTC buses remain parked at the Shivajinagar depot during strike. Arul Horizon/file MSRTC buses remain parked at the Shivajinagar depot during strike. Arul Horizon/file

THE MAHARASHTRA State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will cut salaries of employees who staged a strike during October 17-20, demanding higher wages. Though the employees had staged a strike for four days, the corporation will cut salaries for 36 working days, taking into account the losses incurred by it during the strike.

As per a circular released by the MSRTC, the corporation will, in November, deduct salaries for four working days of 80,000 employees for staging the strike and in the coming months, the salaries of each of these employees will be deducted for four working days per month till a total of 36 days is achieved. “As per rules, we will cut the salaries of four working days of the employees. To compensate for the losses incurred to the undertaking, we have equated the absence of each day of the strike for eight working days. Accordingly, the salaries of 32 working days in addition to four days of strike will be cut,” the circular read.

Officials said while rules called for deducting — from the October salary itself — the pay for 36 working days, it was avoided to save the employees from financial strain. The employees union has resisted the move. “The corporation must realise the hardship they are putting the employees to. We had immediately reported for work after the Bombay High Court directed us, and we are being treated like this. We will approach the Industrial Court against this,” Sandeep Shinde of the MSRTC Kamgar Union said.

The strike was staged during Diwali causing inconvenience to lakhs of commuters during the festive season. Meanwhile, a committee has been formed under the direction of the Bombay High Court to look into the matter of increasing the salaries.

