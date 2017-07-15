For first time, RSS annual meet in J&K from today

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (File Photo)

For the first time in RSS’s history, its top brass from all over the country will meet here for week-long deliberations beginning Saturday on various issues confronting the country, including J&K, and finalise its course of action over the next one year.

RSS functionaries said the meeting was business as usual, but sources said the gathering assumed significance as it is being held here for the first time since 1925, when RSS was founded, and in the backdrop of stepped-up militant violence in the Valley, skirmishes between India and Pakistan along the LoC, a border stand-off with China and accusations about the BJP compromising its core ideology to stay in power with the PDP in J&K.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with some senior functionaries, arrived here on Friday morning. Sah Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale is already in Jammu. RSS functionaries said Bhagwat was holding a sitting with the Sarkaryavah (general secretary) and Sah Sarkaryavahs (joint general secretaries) at the RSS state headquarters here.

They said the 46-member working committee of the RSS will hold a meeting with regional pracharaks on July 16-17 and review progress on various projects initiated by the organisation between August 2016 and July 2017.

On July 18-20, the working committee will deliberate with all the nearly 200 pranth pracharaks (state organisers) on various issues confronting the nation, including J&K, as also the steps to be initiated by the RSS to deal with them. The committee will meet on July 21 and adopt resolutions deciding the course of action.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App