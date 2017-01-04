Hyderabad: For first time in 10 years, twins leave hospital, to room of own

Veena and Vani (Source: Facebook) Veena and Vani (Source: Facebook)

FOR THE first time in 10 years, Veena and Vani ventured out of Nilofer Hospital. Left there by their parents, the 13-year-old conjoined twins were shifted on Sunday to a home for children run by the Telangana government.

Attendants at Shishu Vihar, which has around 50 children, said the girls were nervous at first, particularly Vani, but one of the first things that settled them down was the colour television provided to them at their new home. Joined at the head, both can’t watch it at the same time, so the officials have placed a mirror at an angle for the other to watch alongside.

The other thing that caught their attention was the acquarium at Shishu Vihar. “The girls were very excited to see the fish. They spent a lot of time there giggling and laughing in wonder. They also loved standing out in the sun,” Joint Director K R S Laxmi Devi said.

Having spent all their lives in one room on the first floor of the hospital, Veena and Vani now also have a bigger room to themselves and a dining table. Shishu Vihar officials welcomed them on Sunday with a cake and matching new dresses. The government has also accommodated three of the attendants plus a tutor and a counsellor who looked after them at Nilofer Hospital at Shishu Vihar.

“I am making new friends,” a shy Veena said, as Vani broke into a smile. Devi said apart from arranging that they could watch TV together, they have provided the girls a three-sided mirror. “At the hospital, they used to eat sitting on the floor but here we got them a dining table, new stools, and rearranged the toilet. Providing a bed that would be comfortable for the two was our main priority. We got them pillow covers and bed-sheets of the colours they love,” she said.

The twins were born on October 15, 2003, in Warangal district, Telangana, and immediately shifted to Guntur General Hospital to the paediatric surgery department for an operation. However, the doctors decided it was too early and too risky to perform any surgery. After spending three years at the hospital, till May 2006, they were shifted to Nilofer Hospital in Hyderabad for better care.

Several leading surgeons from across the country as well as the UK and Singapore have visited the twins to examine if they can be separated, but all of them have advised against it as an important blood vessel joins the girls, and chances of survival after surgery are less than 20 per cent.

Veena and Vani’s parents, father N Murali and mother N Nagalakshmi, initially complained that they were not informed about them being shifted to the home. However, officials and hospital authorities denied this.

“The parents knew that the girls would be shifted one day or the other. The girls do not need any medical care anymore and are grown-up. Their parents abandoned them for whatever reasons and it is the hospital’s dedicated staff who took care of them and brought them up. In recent years the parents used to visit once in six months or so, or on their birthdays or festivals. They have informed the government and hospital many times that they cannot take care of the girls,” a hospital official said.

Nilofer Hospital’s Medical Superintendent Dr C Suresh said that after seeing them almost daily, it was heartbreaking to let the girls go. “But it is for their good. Hospital environment is not good all the time. We were assured that they would have a spacious room and good facilities at the home,” Dr Suresh said. Jaya, one of the attendants who has looked after the girls for long, remembers how it was difficult to manage initially.

“They used to try to look at each other, which was not possible. Then it was difficult to get them to brush their teeth or take a bath. But they liked it when we used to do their hair and put flowers.” On Monday evening, nearly two months after he had last visited Veena and Vani, Murali, who drives an autorickshaw for a living in Warangal, came with Nagalakshmi to meet their daughters.

“We came to know through media that they had been shifted to Shishu Vihar. We came here to see if they are okay,” Murali said. He admitted they were apprehensive about the girls being moved out of the hospital as they felt it provided a more secure environment. “But if the girls are happy and safe here, nothing more matters to us,” he said.