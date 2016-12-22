For farmers in Marathwada, Vidarbha, a season of record payments

The cash crunch after demonetisation seems to have had no effect on sugar millers in Marathwada and Vidarbha, as many of them are making record payments to cane growers in their region. The second payment report of the crushing season in 2016-17 shows that till December 15, mills in the Nanded, Amravati and Nagpur regions have paid well above the mandated amount they were supposed to pay.

Watch What Else is Making News



With 147 mills operational, as of December 15, cane growers in Maharashtra were supposed to receive Rs 2180.68 crore in payment. The mills, in turn, have made payments to the tune of Rs 1299.096 crore, about 60 per cent of the dues.