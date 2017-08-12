For every Pakistani bullet, Indian Army retaliating with 10 says Deputy CM Nirmal Singh

A 40-year old woman was killed in a ceasefire violation today, when the Pakistan Army resorted to shelling on forward villages. (File Photo) A 40-year old woman was killed in a ceasefire violation today, when the Pakistan Army resorted to shelling on forward villages. (File Photo)

The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s ceasefire violations by firing 10 bullets for every Pakistani bullet across the LoC, Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said today. A 40-year old woman was killed in a ceasefire violation today, when the Pakistan Army resorted to shelling on forward villages and Indian posts along the Line of Control in Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliated strongly and effectively.

“Pakistan is being given a befitting reply. If they (Pak Army) fire one bullet, we (Indian Army) retaliate with 10 bullets,” Singh said here. He said “that is the kind of fierce retaliation we are giving on the borders. We are giving them a reply in the language that they better understand”. “But the way the Pakistan Army is brutally killing civilians on the borders. We will not tolerate it. We will deal with them sternly diplomatically and militarily,” the Deputy CM said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App