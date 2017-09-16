For Durga puja special trains to run four trips between Mumbai and Howrah

The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur stations. (Representational) The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur stations. (Representational)

To clear the extra rush of passengers during the Durga puja festival, the Central Railway will run four trips of special trains between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai and Howrah, a statement said.

Train no. 01125 will make two trips in which it will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 11.30 am on September 20 and arrive Howrah at 9.30 pm next day. During the return journey, train no. 01126 will leave Howrah at 11.30 am on September 22 and will arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.20 am on Sunday.

The train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur stations.

The CR also decided to run two trips of Superfast Special Train between Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and Howrah.

Train No. 02015 Superfast special train will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 1.20 pm on Sept 24 and arrive Howrah at 6.15 pm next day, while in the return direction, train No. 02016 Superfast special train will leave Howrah at 2.35 pm on Sept 26 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 12.20 midnight on Thursday.

This train will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur stations, the statement issued by the public relations department of the CR said.

“Bookings for special train 01125 and 02015 on special charges will open from September 18 at all PRS locations and on website www.irctc.co.in. General second class coaches in this train will run as unreserved coaches,” it added.

