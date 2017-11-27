For domestic violence victims, finding a new school for children not easy

Social workers and women’s rights activists who work with victims of domestic abuse say the issue of transfer of school for children in such circumstances poses multiple challenges. Social workers and women’s rights activists who work with victims of domestic abuse say the issue of transfer of school for children in such circumstances poses multiple challenges.

After facing domestic abuse for eight years, a 33-year-old mother of two walked out of her matrimonial home early last year. While she relocated from Borivali to her brother’s home in Virar, her children were forced to drop out of school for almost a year with their school delaying a school leaving certificate for the kids.

Social workers and women’s rights activists who work with victims of domestic abuse say the issue of transfer of school for children in such circumstances poses multiple challenges. In this case, for instance, without much of a support system after she left her marital home, the woman first faced the issue of finding a new school for her children in Virar. Then, when she approached the principal of the previous school for a school leaving certificate, she was told this could not be issued as her husband had approached them with a letter saying he wanted the children to continue studying there.

She subsequently approached NGO Majlis Legal Centre in June this year. “We went and met the trustees and the principal and submitted a letter. After consistent follow-ups, we were able to obtain the report cards of the previous class of the children,” said Audrey D’Mello, programme director, Majlis. The children began attending school in July after having dropped out in September 2016.

D’Mello says in most such cases, schools insist on an interim court order giving custody of the child to the mother before they issue a leaving certificate. “But such orders may take a considerable time. Then, there are also cases where the women do not want to file FIRs or are facing desertion by the husband. It is not easy for her to access legal help,” D’Mello said.

She recalls another similar case they dealt with this month where the victim had to run from pillar to post – to schools, the education department, even the Child Welfare Committee to get access to documents for readmission in Dombivali after moving out of her matrimonial home in Dadar after sustained domestic violence.

Others agree that the issue of children’s schooling can be a big reason for women facing domestic violence to delay seeking remedial steps. “This is one of the biggest reasons for women facing domestic abuse to take time before she eventually decides to move out. The impact on the academic life of her children is a big concern. Due to existing rules, schools say they cannot give admission in the middle of a semester, forcing them to drop a year in such situations,” said Divya Taneja, regional coordinator, Special Cells for Women in Mumbai and Konkan.

Both D’Mello and Taneja say in such situations the priority should be to ensure the children are back in school as soon as possible. They suggest education boards formulate guidelines stating that such children be accommodated on priority. Guidelines should also be issued to schools to ensure assistance in such cases, they say.

An official of the state education department, however, said the process of transfer of children to schools has been made easy through an online process since over two years. “In such situations, schools should not be creating hurdles to process transfer requests. The process is now online where schools only have to send documents once such a request to transfer a child is made online,” the official said. He added, however, that when it comes to legal issues of custody, schools may be seeking court orders.

