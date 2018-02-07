For credibility, better to adjourn for longer rather than frequently: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel calls on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/PIB) Governor of Madhya Pradesh Anandiben Patel calls on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/PIB)

On a day the Opposition boycotted Rajya Sabha proceedings alleging its voice was being muzzled, chairman M Venkaiah Naidu told the House he was committed to allowing any issue to be raised according to rules and procedures, but adjourned the House until 2 pm because “frequent adjournments are adversely impacting the image and credibility of this House”.

“I realise some members have perhaps not properly understood my concern and anguish over the functioning of the house. I would like to reiterate again that it would be my commitment to allow any issue to be raised by anybody as per rules and procedures and nobody should have any misgivings about that,” Naidu said in the evening. Opposition parties were boycotting the proceedings then.

“I am deeply concerned with the negative public perception of this august house on account of forced adjournments and that too quite frequently over the years, which frequently follows a pattern. A pattern aimed at not allowing the House to function smoothly, come what may,” Naidu said.

He said leaders of several parties have “conveyed their anguish” to him “over how they are being deprived of their right to raise issue of concern to them as some parties strategise for disruptions leading to forced adjournments”. Naidu did not name any party. He said he had admitted 42 zero-hour admissions during the last three working days but only one member could make the submission.

“Who is to be held responsible for denying 41 members of their right to bring their concerns to the notice of this august house and to the government? Another aspect of this pattern is that first zero hour is disrupted and then even question hour when the members get an opportunity to question the government is also disrupted,” he said.

“On many occasions over the years, House gets adjourned several times between11 am and 1 pm. In this era of TV explosion, such frequent adjournments are adversely impacting the image and credibility of this House. In this backdrop, I thought that it would be better to adjourn the House for a longer period instead of resorting to frequent adjournments. That too when it becomes evident that some sections of the house were bent on not allowing smooth conduct of the House,” he said.

Naidu said he had discussed his “concern” with deputy chairman P J Kurien this morning and later with leaders of various parties. He said he had told them that “if House proceedings were disrupted at the start, I would be left with no option but to adjourn the house till lunch”.

“My intention in doing so is to promote a sense of collective responsibility in minimising or doing away with such forced frequent disruptions. When members and parties realise that they would ultimately be the losers of such disruptions and adjournments, they would talk to each other and enable better functioning of the House,” Naidu said.

