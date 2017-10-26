For bullet train logo contest winner, colours denote trust, energy, technical expertise

The second-year student received Rs 1 lakh from renowned artist Satish Gujral at NHSRCL’s office in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on Wednesday. The second-year student received Rs 1 lakh from renowned artist Satish Gujral at NHSRCL’s office in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on Wednesday.

Chakradhar Aalla, a 27-year-old from Hyderabad now studying at National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, who whose logo of a cheetah on a train engine was selected as the official logo of the bullet train project and National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHSRCL), the company overlooking the project, was on Wednesday felicitated for his winning entry.



Two students from NID-Bengaluru were awarded Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 each as runner-up and second runner-up in the contest.

“I did architecture from NIT-Trichy and would design logos only as a hobby. In about three years, I made about 35-40 logos for several government initiatives — such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, among others — but I never won any prize. This time, I wanted to make a strong attempt,” he told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

A short video that precedes his logo shows a blue animated cheetah running on the screen before it freezes as the logo — “team work makes dreams work,” says a line below the logo.

Aalla said he used blue, red and grey in the logo to denote trust, energy and technical expertise. The red line, which forms the silhouette of the engine, has grey dots in the middle — he said that represents small towns that the bullet train will connect.

“I show all my designs first to my parents and sister. If they say do not understand it, I work on it again,” Aalla said. “This time my father gave his approval. Whatever prize money I have got, I will hand over to my parents — maybe I will keep some money for myself the next time.”

Aalla said he has “full faith” in the bullet train project, and that the country is ready for it. “Those who are apprehensive are perhaps unaware of or unsure how it will executed. I think we are collaborating with the most efficient country (Japan) and the result will be positive,” he said.

NHSRCL managing director Achal Khare said the advent of bullet trains would bring in the second revolution in the country’s transport sector after the introduction of the Metro. On introducing a logo competition, Khare said, “We felt that there was a need to connect with the youth, because no revolution is possible without them. We received an overwhelming response, of which we selected three. Our hope is that we will receive more entries in future when we invite entries for station logos etc.”

