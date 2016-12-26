For BJP ticket in Ludhiana, tussle is all in the family

Satpal Gosain and his grandson Amit Gosain (left). Satpal Gosain and his grandson Amit Gosain (left).

THE BATTLELINES for the Punjab polls have been drawn and in the Ludhiana central constituency represented by BJP for SAD-BJP alliance – the contest for the ticket is confined to one family. In line for the BJP ticket from Ludhiana (central) is three-time MLA and former health minister Satpal Gosain (78), his son industrialist Sudarshan Gosain and daughter Rajeshwari Gosain. Also in the race is Gosain’s grandson and BJP Yuva Morcha leader Amit Gosain (35).

Also in line is Gurdev Sharma, BJP state cashier and brother-in-law of Rajeshwari Gosain.

While the grandson is saying that the “baton now must pass on to the new generation and age of his grandfather might be a deterrent for the party,” Gosain himself is keen to contest and says that “age does not matter till I am active and fit enough.”

Amit Gosain, who is also a spokesperson of Punjab BJP, said, “My grandfather is a three-time MLA and former minister. However, I think I also equally deserve ticket to represent Ludhiana central, a seat which has been a legacy for our family. As a youth leader, I totally deserve the ticket.”

On the other hand, 78-year old Satpal Gosain is not in favor of someone else getting the ticket, be it his own family. “I am active and fit enough and doing work in my constituency by myself for years. Why should someone else get the ticket? The party should give the ticket to me seeing my hard work and dedication at this age,” said Gosain.

In 2012, Gosain was defeated by Surinder Dawar of the Congress by nearly 7,000 votes. Dawar has been fielded again by the Congress. Apart from Gosain clan, the chairman of Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) Subhash Verma and local BJP councillor Gurdeep Neetu are also in the race for ticket from Ludhiana central. However, sources said if not a Gosain family member it is Gurdev Sharma, their relative, who is a top contender for the ticket.

Once its stronghold, BJP’s struggle goes on

Once considered its stronghold, the BJP lost from all its three seats in Ludhiana (urban) in 2012. From Ludhiana west, professor Rajinder Bhandari was defeated by Congress’ Bharat Bhushan Ashu. This time Bhandari is again in fray for ticket with another BJP leader Kamal Chaitley. From Ludhiana (north), former district president BJP Parveen Bansal lost to Congress’ Rakesh Pandey in 2012. This time Bansal, deputy mayor RD Sharma and BJP women’s leader Renu Thapar are in fray from Ludhiana (north).