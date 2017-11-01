For BJP, Cong candidates hailing from Lahaul, Spiti key to deciding winner

There are 22,995 voters in Lahaul-Spiti. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi) There are 22,995 voters in Lahaul-Spiti. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Spiti region, which has the highest altitude polling station in the state at Hikkim at an altitude of 14567 feet, may hold the key in deciding the winner in Lahaul-Spiti (reserved for ST) Assembly seat. Congress nominee Ravi Thakur and BJP’s Dr Ram Lal Markandey both hail from Lahaul region. While Thakur hails from Tod valley in Lahaul, Markandey is from Pattan valley. Residents of Lahaul believe that since strongholds of both Thakur and Markande are in Lahaul and if they manage to maintain control over their strongholds and finish almost even in Lahaul, Spiti region will decide the winner.

There are 22,995 voters in Lahaul-Spiti. Blockwise, Lahaul block has 8,758 voters (4,395 males and 4,363 females), Udaipur (in Lahaul) has 6,757 electors (3,387 males and 3,387 females) and Spiti block has 7,480 voters (3,692 males and 3,788 females). Conducting elections in several areas in Spiti situated at high altitudes is, however, a major challenge. Electoral Registration Officer Kaza Arun Sharma said, “We are planning to make Hikkim polling station as model polling station. We have moved a proposal to the election authorities where we want to make Hikkim as model polling station. The voters will be greeted, honoured and refreshments will be served to them if the proposal takes shape.”

Hikkim polling station will cater to electors from villages of Hikkim and Komic. There are 194 registered electors for Hikkim polling station. He said all women managed polling station would be set up Pashi Gang polling station, located nearly two kilometer from Hikkim, at a height slightly lesser than Hikkim. In 2012 Assembly elections, out of 22,344 voters, 16,911 had cast their votes and after 26 votes were rejected, 16,885 voters decided the winner. Congress’s Ravi Thakur had emerged winner by polling 10,187 votes, defeating his nearest rival Dr Ram Lal Markanday of BJP, who polled 6,491 votes. Congress rebel, Rajendra Karpa, is also in fray as Independent candidate. Karpa and another Independent candidate, Sudarshan Jaspa, may also impact the poll equation in Lahaul-Spiti.

