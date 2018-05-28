For a ‘disciplined’ panchayat workforce: CM to decide posts based on biodatas of winning candidates

Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee

Self-attested biodatas of TMC’s panchayat poll winners will be sent to party president and chief minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure “clean” candidates are allotted posts to carry on development work in villages, insiders said.

Sources said Mamata wants to strengthen the party at the grassroots and ensure a disciplined panchayat workforce. She will have the final word on posts, including those of zila parishad and panchayat samiti heads. “A mammoth drive will soon start in the districts. We have printed forms which have to filled up by winners of the panchayat elections, be it gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or zila parishad. Winners will also have to furnish their pictures,” said a senior party leader.

The form will mention the name, age, profession, portfolio, details on political experience and panchayat work. After self-attesting the information, the winners will have to submit these forms to the district party president, who will forward it to Trinamool headquarters in Kolkata. “Sometimes we have seen that various lobbies work within the party and undeserving candidates get posts in the panchayat. This process will not allow it. Secondly, our party chief will have a grip at the grassroot level. The data will be kept in the personal files of Mamata Banerjee,” said a party leader from North Bengal.

According to Trinamool sources, the party has already begun probing the reasons behind its poor show in the tribal belt of Jhargram, Purulia and some parts of North Bengal where the BJP did well. It has been found that a section of leaders are facing allegations of corruption, and party infighting was also to blame, they added. The party also wants to implement a one partyman-one post policy at the grassroot level.

Earlier this month, the Trinamool Congress had swept the panchayat polls which was marred by violence since the nomination phase. It won all 19 zila parishads, and also won 34.2% of the seats uncontested, a matter that is pending with the Supreme Court. Of the 19 zila parishads, ten were Opposition-free.

In panchayat samiti and gram panchayat too, the TMC established its authority after it won about 80 per cent and 66 per cent seats respectively. While the BJP came a distant second in the three-tier polls, the CPM and the Congress were trailing. Independent candidates won more seats than CPM and Congress.

