For 9,000 flats under PMAY, 70,000 forms and counting

Till Tuesday evening, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had received a staggering 70,000 application forms, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The PCMC has proposed to construct as many as 9,458 flats, and plans to give its ownership to women residents. “We have received 43,000 application forms online and 27,000 forms have been submitted at various offices across the city till Tuesday evening. There is still one weeks’ time to submit the forms. The number of applications may cross one lakh,” PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale told The Indian Express on Wednesday.

PCMC has estimated that the project would cost Rs 900 crore.

Initially, the PCMC had set a one-month window for submission of forms, and the last date was May 16. However, because of the massive response, and queues that only got longer, the PCMC was forced to extend the last date for submission of application forms.

While a draw of lots would be held to pick the beneficiaries, women will get top priority, said Savale. “Widows, divorcees, single women, visually-challenged and differently-abled women will get priority,” she said.

In fact, Savale said the civic body wanted to ensure that all flats were registered in the name of women. “Women should be the owners of the flats… that will be our way of honouring and empowering women who are, otherwise, always at the receiving in this male-dominated society,” she said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now