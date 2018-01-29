For 641st Ravidas Jayanti, special train ferries hundreds to Varanasi

Devotees at Jalandhar City Railway Station Sunday. (Express Photo) Devotees at Jalandhar City Railway Station Sunday. (Express Photo)

Amid heavy rush, the Dera Sach Khand Ballan head Sant Niranjan Dass and hundreds of dera followers on Sunday boarded ‘Begampura Express’, a train hired by Dera Ballan for taking the devotees to Varanasi to celebrate the 641st birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas there at his birth place Seer Govardhanpur. The train started for Varanasi from Jalandhar railway station. Also many NRI followers accompanied the dera followers to Varanasi. Heavy police arrangements were made on railway station and on the way to station.

“Along with the celebration of the 641st birthday of Guru Ravidas, the dera people will also celebrate the 8th anniversary of the Ravidassia religion in Varanasi,” said an insider of the Dera. The separate religion was the outcome of the post Vienna incident where Dera Ballan head Sant Niranjan Das and Deputy Sant Ramanand were attacked by some miscreants in May 2009. Sant Ramanand was killed in the attack. In a major social-cultural move Dera Ballan, Jalandhar had announced a separate religion – Ravidassia – in Varanasi on the 633rd birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas in 2010. Dera Ballan had also announced its separate religious book “Amrit Bani Guru Ravidass” which contains 240 hymns of Guru Ravidass, a separate symbol ‘Har’ and a separate greeting — ‘Jai Gurudev’ — for followers.

Before the announcement of Ravidassia religion, everything in the Dera was conducted according to the to Guru Granth Sahib. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police (CP), Jalandhar, Praveen Kumar Sinha on Sunday said that the Police Commissionerate would accord top priority to maintaining law and order situation in city along with regulating the traffic during the ensuing Shobha Yatra on January 30 to mark Parkash Utsav of Sri Guru Ravidas Ji. Accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Rajinder Singh, the Commissioner of Police held a brainstorming exercise to make necessary arrangements on the proposed route of the Shobha Yatra for achieving this objective.

