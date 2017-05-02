For 50 Pakistani students, a ticket to India

Wagha border near Amritsar. Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar Wagha border near Amritsar. Express photograph by Swadesh Talwar

On Monday morning, when two Indian jawans were killed and mutilated at the LoC by a Pakistan border action team, almost 50 students from various schools in Pakistan crossed over to India via the Wagah Border to take part in the fourth edition of ‘Student Exchange for Change Programme’ in an attempt “to foster peace and harmony”. The students visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday afternoon, and arrived in Delhi in the evening.

The five-day visit by children from various schools along with their principals from across the border is the culmination of a year-long exchange programme, in which students from both sides become pen friends by writing letters, sending postcards and collages to each other. The visit allows them to finally meet the friends they’ve made over the year. Organised by Delhi-based NGO, Routes2Roots, the visit, earlier slated for October 2016, was cancelled in the wake of the announcement of surgical strikes by India along the LoC in September. While most artistes from India and Pakistan are avoiding visits to each other’s countries, this is a first-of-its-kind attempt by any group in the last few months.

“There were many security concerns back then, so we didn’t want to risk anything. These are students we are talking about, aged between 10 and 14. We want to bring peace and harmony into the world but not at the cost of the security of the children. So we scrapped the visit then. At this point, security concerns are at bay, which is why we are going ahead with the visit,” said Rakesh Gupta, founder of the NGO. He said his team had applied for the visas a month ago, and had no idea that something of this sort would take place yet again. “It’s so hard to strike a balancing act, of convincing the parents in Pakistan to send their children, for us to facilitate it with both India and Pakistan… And make sure that children are untouched by the hostility,” said Gupta who, along with a group of Indian students, had visited Pakistan as part of the same programme after the Peshawar massacre in 2014.

The students will be taken for a sightseeing trip of Delhi, followed by a visit to the schools on Tuesday, and to Agra on Wednesday. They will be hosted at the Pakistani Embassy on May 4. “The attack on the two Indian soldiers pains me as an Indian. But these are children, and India will take care of them like their own,” said Gupta.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now