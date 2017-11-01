For 1984 survivors, a worry for future: Their children are turning to drugs

Shanti Kaur’s mother Jassi Bai, who lost several male family members in the riots, in Tilak Vihar. Gajendra Yadav Shanti Kaur’s mother Jassi Bai, who lost several male family members in the riots, in Tilak Vihar. Gajendra Yadav

Shammi Bai, 77, is still scared of looking at the sky. It reminds her of November 1, 1984, when she saw several houses being burnt, and a blanket of smoke eclipsing the clouds. At least 50 people barged into her house in Trilokpuri, took her husband, son and three other male members of the family out, and set them on fire after hanging tyres around their necks.

Life has come a long way since then — two of her four sons, and four daughters, are now married and she has several grandchildren. And while the night of November 1 still haunts Bai, what worries her more is the future of the next generation — she lost her son, Manjeet Singh (31), to drugs two years ago.

“Hundreds of children here are addicted to drugs and nothing is being done to stop the supply. Our past was ruined and our future may be ruined too,” said Bai, a resident of the congested lanes of ‘widows colony’ in Tilak Vihar, where around 1,000 flats were allotted to women who lost their husbands in the riots.

“I tried my best to stop him; once, I got him arrested thinking that at least in jail he will not be able to consume drugs. But when he came out of Tihar three months later, he resumed the habit and died as a result,” she said, adding that in a colony without fathers, many children became vulnerable and hooked to drugs.

Bai said she is now worried for her 18-year-old grandson, who, she says, is also addicted to drugs.

Not far from her home is the shop of Balbir Singh, whose father and five others from the family were killed in the riots.

“The riots destroyed a whole generation which was about 14-16 years old at the time. Male members were lost and women were given petty government jobs. There was fear among kids, and no guardianship, which led to a generation addicted to drugs. We often hear of people borrowing money for drugs, which ends in violence when they are not able to pay,” Singh said.

Shanti Kaur, who was 12 years old when she lost her father Kirpal Singh in the riots, stands testimony to Singh’s claim. Kaur, who works as a domestic help, said her son, Sohan, was killed and his body thrown by the roadside after “he borrowed money to buy drugs but failed to return it”.

“Most of the women here work as low-level government employees. With no father figure to look after the children, they fall into a trap. Politicians fear that if our children become learned human beings, they will question them. So they think it is better to let them die like this. Drugs are sold here for less than Rs 20, but my son paid a far heavier price for it.”

