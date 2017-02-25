Footwear hurled at AIADMK MLA Karunas’ car

An unidentified person hurled a footwear at the car of AIADMK MLA and film actor Karunas when he visited his constituency Thiruvadanai in the district. Karunas, who has recently come in for flak on social media for supporting AIADMK chief V K Sasikala, arrived to garland a statue of freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar when the incident occurred, police said. The footwear fell on the car, police said, adding that they were investigating to trace the culprit.

There were reports that a section of the people in his constituency was not happy with his decision to support the Sasikala camp after former chief minister O Pannerselvam revolted against the leadership.

Karunas heading the “Mukulathor Puratchi Padai’, a political out-fit, contested from the constituency in the last year assembly election on the AIADMK’s Two leaves symbol and won.