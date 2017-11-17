After appeals, Kashmiri footballer who joined Lashkar ranks returns

Majid Arshid Khan is a second-year college student Majid Arshid Khan is a second-year college student

Young footballer Majid Arshid Khan who had joined militant ranks seven days ago has returned and is now with police. On November 10, Khan a resident of Anantnag town announced his joining of militancy on the social networking site Facebook. Carrying an Ak 47, everyone recognized him as Khan was a popular sportsperson and also worked with an NGO.

”We got him back. Its such a happy moment. Mothers prayers answered by Almighty. Sincere request to all the boys who have picked up arms. Return to your mothers,” a senior police officer wrote on social networking site Twitter.

The joining of Majid into the militant ranks had left his friends shocked as he was the only son of his parents. Police say Majid has joined Lashkar e Toiba and had already some links with the overground workers of the militants. A second year commerce student at Degree College Anantnag, his friends say after his close friend Yawar Nissar was killed in an encounter with forces in south Kashmir in first week of August his life changed.

”He participated in the funeral of his freind and wept till his Freind’s body was laid to rest.After that he was a changed person,” said one of his friends.

After his joining of militant ranks his relatives and friends have been making franatic appeals to him on social media sites asking him to come back for sake of his old parents. Locals who visited his house in Anantnag town say his parents are in a state of shock and want their son to return. Even some of Majid’s friends have written posts on his Facebook timeline appealing him to return home as his parents are inconsolable and can’t bear the pain of joining his militancy.

Recently a video of Majid’d mother, Asyea Khan had gone viral in which she was seen crying and asking her son to return. On Wednesday, Majid carrying an AK 47 and wearing pheran was seen in the funeral of militant Muzamil who was killed in an encounter at Khund village on August 14.

IG Kashmir, Muneer Ahmad Khan on Wednesday had said that they will make all efforts so that Majid along with other local youths who have joined militancy will return to mainstream.

