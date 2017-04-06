Football match to push for unity, Africans say need change off field too

At the football match on Wednesday. Renuka Puri At the football match on Wednesday. Renuka Puri

Alagba Tochukwu was in no mood to dance, and when a faculty member requested him to put up a performance minutes before a friendly football match on Wednesday afternoon, he politely declined. “I am a good dancer, but I won’t dance today. This is a good initiative but it serves little purpose. The communication barrier between the Africans and locals can be fixed with such events but there are no locals here,” said the 24-year-old Nigerian student about a football match between African and Indian students at Greater Noida’s Sharda University.

Weeks after African students were beaten up by a mob, the international division of the university, in collaboration with the Greater Noida administration, Wednesday organised a “peace through sports” match. Only a few turned up to attend it.

“I’m only here because my friend is playing. Locals who need sensitisation should have been here. This is not going to change anything,” said a second-year law student from Zimbabwe. The disappointment was shared by 23-year-old Sudanese student Amar, who walked in to see empty seats. “Communication between locals and African students is needed, so we can tell them we are not drug dealers or cannibals. Maybe a marathon would be better,” he said.

The teams, Embassy 11 and Chancellor 11, played to an audience barely interested in the sport, and while cynicism dominated the mood of the African students, some, like BCA first-year student Said Maisallah, called it a “good move”. “This is not India vs Africa; the point of mixed teams is to show that together we win. Getting locals inside campus would be unsafe,” said Maisallah, one of the organisers.

Adnan, an Indian who played the match, said, “We’ve always played football together; Indian, Afghani, African students watch matches together in the mess. This emphasises on the point of unity.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now