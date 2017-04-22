Food testing labs in every district: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Concern over adulteration in food items, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed establishing of labatories to test food samples in every district of the state.

Addressing the presentation of the food security department last night, the chief ministrer asked officials to launch a special drive to check anti-national elements indulging in food adulteration, a government spokesman said here today.

Expressing dissatisfaction as the state has only six labs to test some 18,000 food samples every year,the CM directed to set up labs in all 75 districts in the state.

The chief minister also asked for mobile food testing labs to check milk samples and directed officials to create awareness among people in this regard besides encouraging food retailers to set up checking equipment in their shops, he added.

–with inputs from PTI

