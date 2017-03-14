Food poisoning at school in Tumakuru district of Karnataka hostel, toll rises to 4

The school at Huliyar in Tumakuru district. (Express Photo) The school at Huliyar in Tumakuru district. (Express Photo)

The death toll from food poisoning at the hostel of a private school in Tumakuru district of Karnataka has gone up to four following the death of a security guard on Sunday.

Three students had died on Thursday after consuming the food served for dinner at the hostel of Vidyavaridhi International School at Huliyar town in Tumakuru district.

Four students and the security guard, Ramesh Kumar, 50, had fallen ill after eating sambar that was served at the hostel on Wednesday night. The school is owned by local BJP leader and former MLA Kiran Kumar.

The school owner and his wife Kavitha Kiran Kumar, who were missing following the deaths, surrendered before the police on Sunday.

Meanwhile, several people from the villages of the deceased students ransacked the school premises to protest the deaths.

The police team probing the case indicated that poison was mixed in the food. “We are awaiting an FSL report on the food samples and the viscera of the deceased persons to obtain a clear picture about what exactly happened,” a police officer said. “So far we have arrested six persons and are waiting for the FSL report to know the exact cause of the tragedy,” additional superintendent of police (Tumakuru district) G B Manjunath said.