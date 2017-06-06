Food is matter of choice, I am myself non-vegetarian: Venkaiah Naidu

Related News
Amid heated debate on the beef ban in the country, Union minister and BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu today said he himself is a non-vegetarian, and food is a matter of choice. He debunked the notion that BJP `wants to make everyone vegetarian’.
“Some mad people keep on saying such things (BJP wanting to make everybody vegetarian). It is people’s choice to eat whatever they want or don’t want,” Naidu said, speaking to reporters at an official press conference in Mumbai.
He ruled that politics is being played over the issue.
“There was a comment from a political party saying ‘BJP wants to make everyone vegetarian’ and there was also a TV debate on it. I told my journalist friends that I was the state (BJP) chief in Hyderabad and am also a non-vegetarian, still I became the president of the party,” he said.
In the last three years, incidents of `cow vigilantes’ indulging in violence have been reported from many parts of the country. A recent order by the Union government banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets fuelled the debate on beef ban afresh.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 9:00 pmIn the country, there is vegetarian and non vegetarian and we as common citizens don't feel any embarrassment on our food havits. But it really creates embarrassment and hurting sensible people when cow is slaughtered in broad daylight and beef is eaten in open public domain to show protest of a notification of the central government of certain restrictions on of cows ,buffaloes i,e livestock.Reply