Food habits of North Indians can’t be imposed across country, says former BJP MP Tarun Vijay

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay

Amid a raging debate over the issue of cow slaughter and consumption of beef, former BJP MP Tarun Vijay has stated that eating habits of North Indians cannot be imposed across the country and that North India cannot be considered as entire India. In a column for the Panchjanya, a pro-RSS journal, Vijay called upon cow protection groups to read the likes of Swami Vivekananda and VD Savarkar so that they understand that the habits of people living in particular region cannot be imposed across the country.

“The followers of Swami Vivekananda and Veer Savarkar who are making a hue and cry about cows, they should be made to understand that only North India and one big community cannot be considered as entire India,” Vijay wrote in the article.

“They should read Vivekananda and Veer Savarkar again. Just like Hindi is not the entire Hindustan and the unity of India is not possible without showing respect and affinity (atmiyata) towards the rest of Indian languages, how can the law in north India regarding food habits and attire be applied to the entire country?” the article further reads.

Vijay also took a dig at cow vigilantes and said true dedication to cow reflects in ensuring respect for the animal in public life and not take law in one’s hands. Urging people to put forward developmental issues in the public discourse, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working on issues such as electricity, railway, highway construction and woman empowerment, while “we are trying to run all India according to our likes and dislikes”.

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd