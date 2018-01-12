Following violence over BJP’s rally, Nitin Gadkari to boycott West Bengal govt’s business summit

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

After BJP workers came under the attack of Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in Kolkata over BJP’s scheduled bike rally on Friday, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have decided to boycott Mamata Banerjee government’s Bengal Global Business Summit on January 16-17.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh announced that the decision was taken following Friday’s violence. “Yes, the news is true. Gadkariji is not coming to the state government’s business summit. We have apprised our central leadership about today’s and yesterday’s incidents.”

“Today’s violence showed that there is no democracy in West Bengal and the opposition is not allowed to exercise its rights. There is no need to cooperate with this state government which does not respect the Opposition. I have also asked our Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to apprise the central leadership of today’s incident. The central government has taken its decision after today’s incident and Gadkariji is boycotting the summit,” Ghosh told reporters.

Gadkari was scheduled to attend the 4th edition of Bengal Global Business Summit.

Criticising the move, state education minister Partha Chatterjee said central government is being run by the BJP. “The government and the party are two different entities. If he boycotts the summit at the instruction of his party then it is assumed that the central government does not prioritise industry, employment generation and other important issues. Its priority is to listen to ruling party and act accordingly. It is very unfortunate,” Chatterjee said.

About 14 youth BJP workers were seriously injured in Kolkata after Trinamool Congress activists launched attacks on them during BJP’s motorbike rally.

