Harsh Vardhan gets additional charge of Environment Ministry following death of Anil Dave

The appointment came following the sudden passing away of Anil Madhav Dave

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:May 18, 2017 2:58 pm
Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan was today given the additional charge of Environment Ministry, due to the sudden demise of Anil Madhav Dave.  President Pranab Mukherjee, as advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has directed that Harsh Vardhan, Cabinet Minister shall be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, in addition to his exiting portfolios, a press release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The appointment which came after ex-Environment Minister’s sudden death, has added one more ministry in Harsh Vardhan’s ministerial responsibilities. Now, he is in charge of the environment ministry along with the two ministries of Science & Technology as well as that of Earth Sciences.
Dr. Harsh Vardhan has been an ENT surgeon before the commencement of his public life in 1993.

