Follow Centre’s footsteps, waive state GST on langar: Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Punjab govt

Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Central government’s landmark decision to give the GST relief to religious and charitable institutions ensured that no institution serving the cause of humanity need pay additional taxes. Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Central government’s landmark decision to give the GST relief to religious and charitable institutions ensured that no institution serving the cause of humanity need pay additional taxes.

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Tuesday said since the Centre has decided that all religious and charitable institutions would not be burdened with GST on ‘langar’, the Punjab government too should announce a complete waiver of state GST on such institutions.

She said the Central government’s landmark decision to give the GST relief to religious and charitable institutions ensured that no institution serving the cause of humanity need pay additional taxes.

In stark contrast, the Congress government in Punjab had announced in the State Assembly to waive state GST on purchases made for Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) but failed to honour this pledge, the Union minister alleged. “The Punjab government should now immediately announce a waiver of state GST on langar purchases done by all religious and charitable institutions on the Centre’s pattern to respect the sentiments of people,” the Bathinda MP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App