Fog reduces visibility in Punjab, Haryana

Fog on Tuesday reduced visibility in the early morning in Punjab and Haryana, where minimum temperature continued to hover above the normal limits at most places. The places affected by fog in the two states were Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Karnal and Hisar.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, up four notches against normal, a MeT Department official said.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 10 degrees Celsius, up three notches while Hisar’s minimum settled at 7.2 degree Celsius. Karnal recorded a low of 7.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar registered a low of 7.4 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 8.2 degree Celsius.

Pathankot (11.3 degrees Celsius), Bathinda (10.1 degrees Celsius), Adampur (8.5 degrees Celsius) and Halwara (7.8 degrees Celsius) also registered above normal minimum temperature.