Fog hits normal life in Punjab, Haryana, minimum temperature above normal

A thick blanket of fog engulfed many places in Punjab and Haryana today, thus reducing the visibility levels and affecting normal lives. Vehicular traffic in the two states, especially along the highways, was also affected due to fog. The visibility levels were low at Mohali, Ropar, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Ludhiana in Punjab and at Panchkula, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak, Jind and Hisar in Haryana, a MeT official said here. The common capital of Chandigarh, where foggy weather prevailed in the morning, recorded a minimum temperature of 10.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal limits.

Ambala’s minimum settled at 10.3 degrees while Hisar recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal, he said.

Karnal registered a low of 8.8 degrees, four notches above normal.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a low of 7.4 degrees, three degrees above normal, while Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal, the official said.

Faridkot recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius.

Patiala (9.6 C), Adampur (7.3 C), Halwara (7.8 C), Pathankot (8.1 C), Bathinda (8.7 C) and Gurdaspur (11.1 C) also recorded above normal minimum temperatures.