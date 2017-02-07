Heavy fog delays city-bound flights, trains

Several city-bound flights and trains were delayed due to heavy fog in northern India, officials said on Monday. (Representational Image) Several city-bound flights and trains were delayed due to heavy fog in northern India, officials said on Monday. (Representational Image)

According to Northern Railways officials, several trains including Shatabadis operating between Chandigarh to Delhi were late.

While New Delhi-Kalka (12011) Shatabdi Express reached Chandigarh 45 minutes late, the Shatabdi from Chandigarh to Delhi was delayed by 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Other Shatabdi trains like 12005 New-Delhi-Kalka Shatabdi Express was also late by more than 1 hour. A senior railways official said that several trains were delayed in the Ambala Division too.

At Chandigarh International airport, some flights were also delayed. “Due to heavy fog, there were delays in the arrival and the departure of some flights,” said an airport official.