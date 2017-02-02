Fog affects rail traffic in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 5 degrees Celsius

Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan today with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, even as rail traffic was disrupted due to fog, (Source: AP) Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan today with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, even as rail traffic was disrupted due to fog, (Source: AP)

Mount Abu was the coldest place in Rajasthan today with a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, even as rail traffic was disrupted due to fog, delaying 12 trains and rescheduling three. Mount Abu was followed by Sriganganagar which recorded a minimum of 6.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

Watch what else is making news

Mercury in Alwar, Pilani, Phalodi, Churu and Dabok settled at 8.0, 8.1, 8.4, 9.2 and 9.9 degrees Celsius respectively. Whereas in Banasthali the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.8 degrees Celsius, while it was 11 degrees Celsius each in Bundi and Chittorgarh.

The weatherman has predicted light rain in the western and eastern parts of the state.

Meanwhile, North-West Railways rescheduled departure of three trains due to fog in northern India, whereas 12 trains were delayed by 1 hour 50 minutes to 20 hours.