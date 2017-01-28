Fog affect: 20 trains delayed, two rescheduled

Latest News
The Thirukkural Express and Firozpur Intercity Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.

By: IANS | New Delhi | Published:January 28, 2017 1:17 pm

At least 20 trains were delayed, two rescheduled and one cancelled on Saturday due to fog in many parts of north India, a railway official said.

According to the Northern Railway official, the Thirukkural Express and Firozpur Intercity Express were rescheduled, while the Kathgodam-Jaisalmer Ranikhet Express was cancelled.

Meanwhile, according to Delhi International Airport Limited, at least three Delhi bound flights were diverted due to fog and other operational reasons.

