Fodder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: Lalu Yadav convicted, dubbed as ‘icon of corruption’ by JD(U)

Fodder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Fodder case verdict LIVE UPDATES: The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

A Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi convicted RJD chief lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case on Saturday. Meanwhile, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra was found innocent along with five others in the case. Following the verdict Lalu was taken into custody, as quantum of punishment will be read out on January 3, 2018.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief had expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the fodder case like other accused in the 2G and Adarsh scam. “We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work, Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua, vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” Prasad told news agency ANI. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been harassing him and his family by misusing the CBI for the past 25 years.

Fodder case verdict LIVE UPDATES:

6:50 pm: JD(U) leader Niraj Kumar hailed the verdict as a milestone judgment and dubbed Lalu Prasad as an “icon of corruption”. He said, “Lalu is an icon of corruption. He has converted his politics into a property collection center. This is an indication that he has used his money and political power in this.”

6:45 pm: The verdict will have a long-term impact on the politics of Lalu Yadav and RJD. There is no place for corruption in our society and politics. Law and order will prevail again: KC Tyagi

5:55 pm: Strong reactions from Union law Minister on Lalu’s conviction. “For me, it is a matter of some personal assurance that I had the privilege to argue the PIL in Patna High Court in the early 90s leading to the institution of CBI inquiry which was strongly opposed by the then state govt headed by Lalu Yadav.”

Lesson of today's conviction of Lalu Prasad is that law will catch up with you if you commit corruption: Ravi Shankar Prasad #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/nQqxaXUV2I — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

5:43 pm: The verdict comes out after over 20 years of investigation and court proceedings.

5:15 pm: Reactions pour in on Lalu Prasad Yadav’s conviction. Union Health Minister JP Nadda says, “The alliance between Congress and Lalu Yadav’s party is an alliance of corruption, connivance and cheating the people of India, it is clear from the verdict of the court.”

Lalu Prasad Yadav is even now politicizing the issue instead of accepting the verdict, just to deviate he is leveling allegations of conspiracy on BJP: JP Nadda,Union Minister on conviction of #LaluPrasadYadav in #FodderScam pic.twitter.com/GKHxA7kcd9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

4:56 pm: Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav urged party workers to maintain peace and respect the court’s order.

लालू जी जिस वर्ण और ग़रीबी में पैदा हुए और जिस संघर्ष के दम पर सत्ता के स्थापित गलियारों को अपने दमख़म से हिलाया वहीं सबसे बड़ा घोटाला है और उसी की सज़ा भुगत रहे है। समझें! — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 23, 2017

4:50 pm: Congress, former UPA ally of the RJD questions the BJP on Srijan scam.

Lalu Yadav has been fighting this legal battle since 1996. It started when BJP leaders filed PIL against him in Patna HC. He & his lawyers are capable of fighting this case. I want to ask BJP why Srijan scam is not being investigated?: Manish Tewari,Congress on #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/n9L148hEi9 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

4:49 pm: Lalu Yadav brought to Birsa Munda jail in ranchi after conviction.

4:47 pm: RJD leaders questions CBI court judgement, says how Jagarnath Mishra got bail and Lalu got jail?

4:36 pm: With Lalu Convicted, Tejashwi Yadav likely to take the reins of party.

4:33 pm: Supporters of Lalu Prasad Yadav gather outside the Ranchi CBI Court.

#Visuals of Lalu Prasad Yadav outside Ranchi's Special CBI Court after being convicted in a #FodderScam case pic.twitter.com/BxValvnv8n — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

4:31 pm: lalu compares himself to the likes of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Ambedkar says, “Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment.”

Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and caste-ist minds. No one should expect any different treatment. — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

4:27 pm: Lalu Yadav tweets says, “A lie can travel half way around the world while the truth is putting on its shoes. ….But still prevails…In the end though.”

Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes. And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished http://t.co/oDSIg7e0ie — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

4:24 pm: Lalu Yadav tweets, says, “Truth can be made to appear as a lie, as ambiguous or a half lie by concerted onslaught of bias driven propaganda. But blurred layer of bias and hatred will still be removed, come what may! In end Truth will win.”

धूर्त भाजपा अपनी जुमलेबाज़ी व कारगुज़ारियों को छुपाने और वोट प्राप्त करने के लिए विपक्षियों का पब्लिक पर्सेप्शन बिगाड़ने के लिए राजनीति में अनैतिक और द्वेष की भावना से ग्रस्त गंदा खेल खेलती है। — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) December 23, 2017

4:23 pm: Security tightened outside the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi where lalu yadav will be lodged.

Ranchi: Visual from Birsa Munda Central Jail where Lalu Prasad Yadav will be lodged; he has been convicted in #FodderScam case today pic.twitter.com/ZEoPHsQOIt — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

4:18 pm: Here is all about the verdict in the Fodder scam. Lalu Yadav Found Guilty

4:09 pm: The case dates back to 1996 when CBI began proceedings in the case.

4:06 pm: Sushil Modi targets RJD and Yadav family in the aftermath of the verdict read out by the CBI Court, says, “who is next?”

Process of going to Jail http://t.co/QHtfWx45qM father, next who ? Lalu knows ?Whole family involved in corruption .Either fodder scam or benami property ?Today चारा Next LaRa ? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

4:05 pm: Lalu Prasad Yadav to be lodged in the Birsa Munda prison in Ranchi, after being found guilty in the fodder scam by the trial court.

4:03 pm: Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi reacts to the verdict says ‘this was expected.’

जो बोया वो पाया !बोया पेड़ बबूल का तो आम कहाँ से होई ।यह तो होना ही था । — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) December 23, 2017

3:56 pm: Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra found innocent by the trial court. Acquitted in Fodder Scam.

3:54 pm: RJD hopeful that Lalu will get justice from upper court, says, “We believe in Satyamev Jayate.”

3:53 pm: Manoj Jha, RJD leader addresses press conferences blames BJP for the conviction. Jha calls the conviction ‘politically motivated.’

3:51 pm: Lalu yadav found guilty in one of six cases, taken into custody.

3:48 pm: Six people acquitted in Fodder scam, remaining found guilty by CBI Court.

3:46 pm: Verdict Out! Massive commotion outside Ranchi CBI Court, quantum of punishment to be declared on January 3, 2018.

3:44 pm: Verdict Out! RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty by CBI court in fodder scam. Convicted.

3:29 pm: Police in riot gear deployed outside the Ranchi court as verdict is to be delievered shortly.

Security outside CBI Special Court in Ranchi ahead of verdict in #FodderScam case. pic.twitter.com/LPPYIOoc0s — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

3:25 pm: A tight security has been put in place outside the Ranchi court ahead of the verdict in nearly two decade old case pertaining to the fodder scam.

3:20 pm: In over two decades more than 10 people accused in the case have died, as the verdict comes out shortly.

3:18 pm: The fodder scam started with small-scale embezzlement done by low level government employees to show transfer of some fake funds. When it grew, it also started to include businesses and politicians, increasing the amount of money embezzled. The case is under process for over two decades now.

3:10 pm: People have gathered in large numbers in anticipation of the verdict in Fodder scam outside the Ranchi Court.

Visuals from outside CBI Special Court in Ranchi, ahead of verdict in #FodderScam case. pic.twitter.com/3jvJP5zUd5 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

2:59 pm: The judgement in the case is expected anytime now, as proceedings are on in the court with Lalu Yadav present with son Tejashwi Yadav.

2:45 pm: Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches special CBI court in Ranchi ahead of verdict in the case. Son Tejashwi Yadav is also accompanying him.

Lalu Prasad Yadav reaches special CBI court in Ranchi ahead of verdict in #FodderScam , son Tejashwi Yadav also accompanying pic.twitter.com/2umKR16dQB — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

2:30 pm: Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan slams Lalu Prasad Yadav for talking to media about his “innocence” in the fodder case. “Whether he is acquitted or convicted, is for the court to decide. We do comment on it, but he is lecturing on the TV since morning even though the judgement is yet to be delivered,” PTI quoted Paswan as saying.

The Union Minister also hit out at Yadav alleging his involvement in corruption as Union Railway minister. “He used to be a big-shot in the Railways but what did he do there? He just made (money),” Paswan alleged.

1:10 pm: In another jolt to Lalu’s family, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed chargesheet against Lalu’s daughter Misa Bharti in a Delhi court in connection with a money laundering case. READ MORE

12:35 pm: The Supreme Court in May had ordered a trial against Lalu Prasad, and directed that it be complete within 9 months, after it allowed a CBI plea which opposed the dropping of charges against the former chief minister.

11:40 am: “The judgment will come at 3 pm,” ANI quotes Lalu Prasad Yadav’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar as saying.

10:55 am: BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha expresses hope that Lalu, who is a “friend of the nation, hero of masses & favorite of downtrodden”, gets the most desired and deserving justice.

Hope wish & pray that the friend of the nation, hero of masses & favorite of downtrodden, one & only one Lalu Yadav gets the most desired & deserving justice. Satyamev Jayate??!!. God Bless! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 23, 2017

10:45 am: Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before special CBI Court in Ranchi shortly.

Lalu Prasad Yadav to appear before special CBI Court in Ranchi shortly #FodderScamVerdict pic.twitter.com/J6vIkTDB3h — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2017

10:40 am: “I have faith that I will get justice. Whatever be the judgment, I appeal to people of Bihar to maintain law and order,” ANI quoted Lalu as saying.

10:35 am: The fodder scam started with small-scale embezzlement done by low level government employees to show transfer of some fake funds. When it grew, it also started to include businesses and politicians, increasing the amount of money embezzled. The then CAG, TN Chaturvedi, noticed delays in submissions of monthly accounts of the Bihar treasury and warned of possible laundering of funds in 1985. The Animal Husbandry department had made fraudulent withdrawals of big bills of Rs 1,000 crore in the name of medicines during the chief ministerial tenure of Lalu Yadav. However, the raid only happened in 1996.

10:15 am: Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav expresses hope that verdict in the case will be in their favour. “We trust the judiciary and hope the verdict will be in our favour. Just like BJP propaganda was busted in 2G case and Adarsh scam, similar will happen now,” ANI quoted Tejashwi as saying.

9:50 am: The other accused in the case include former Bihar minister Vidya Sagar Nishad, former Public Accounts Committee chairmen Jagdish Sharma and Dhruv Bhagat. A chargesheet was filed against 38 persons on October 27, 1997.

9:45 am: Lalu, accompanied by younger son Tejaswi Yadav, on Friday arrived in Ranchi to present himself before the special CBI Judge Shiv Pal Singh. Besides the two ex-chief ministers, former MP R K Rana, three former IAS officers – Phoolchand Singh, Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad – are also among the 22 accused in the case.

(With agency inputs)

