Fodder scam: Verdict against Lalu Prasad in Dumka treasury case today

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is unwell and is in the hospital for the last three days, is unlikely to attend the hearing. (File) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is unwell and is in the hospital for the last three days, is unlikely to attend the hearing. (File)

A special CBI court in Ranchi is scheduled to announce its verdict in the Dumka treasury case against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, and 31 others, on Monday. Lalu, who is unwell and is in the hospital since Saturday, is unlikely to attend the hearing.

The Dumka treasury case, the fourth fodder scam case against the RJD leader, is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from Dumka treasury (which is now in Jharkhand) during Lalu’s tenure as Bihar chief minister. The hearing in the case was completed on March 5. While the court was expected to declare the verdict on Saturday, it deferred it to Monday.

Besides Lalu, former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra and politicians like Jagdish Sharma, R K Rana and Vidyasagar Nishad are among those accused in the case. Mishra was earlier acquitted in the second fodder scam case on December 23 last year along with five others.

Read | CBI booked Lalu Prasad despite objection, but let railway official get away

Lalu was admitted to the cardiology wing at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital after he fell ill at Birsa Munda Central Jail. He is currently serving a prison term of 3.5 years following his conviction in the Deoghar treasury case on December 23 last year. He was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail. The conviction also barred him from contesting elections for 11 years in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence. Later, he had got bail in the case.

The RJD chief was convicted by a special CBI court in the second case on December 23, 2017, and awarded three-and-half years’ imprisonment. He was convicted in the third case on January 24, related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury, and awarded a five-year jail term.

After the Dumka case, the court will pronounce its judgment in the Doranda treasury case in the coming months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd