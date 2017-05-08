Fodder scam: SC order on Lalu conspiracy charge today

The Supreme Court will Monday pronounce its verdict on a plea by the CBI challenging the dropping of conspiracy charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad by the Jharkhand High Court in the fodder scam case. On April 20, the apex court had reserved its judgment and asked all parties to give submissions in a week.

The high court had in 2014 dropped the conspiracy charge against Lalu in one of the fodder scam cases against which the CBI appealed before the apex court.

While dropping the conspiracy charge, the high court, however, gave the go ahead to continue proceedings against Lalu under IPC Sections of 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed or giving false information) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or imprisonment, and in such attempt doing any act towards the commission of the offence).

The fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of around Rs 1,000 crore by the Bihar animal husbandry department from various districts when Lalu was the CM from 1990 to 1997. The amount was withdrawn allegedly using fake bills that showed that the money had been spent on buying medicines and fodder for cattle.

The apex court is also seized of a plea filed by Lalu challenging his jail sentence in connection with the mid-1990s scam.

