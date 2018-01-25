Fodder scam: Political vendetta, says Tejashwi, Nitish Kumar targets Lalu Yadav in separate event

Tejashwi Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File) Tejashwi Yadav (Express Photo by Alok Jain/File)

Soon after RJD chief Lalu Prasad was convicted in the third fodder scam case by a special court in Ranchi, his son and Bihar Assembly Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav called it political vendetta and said they would move a higher court to challenge the verdict.

Tejashwi, who met Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik along with senior leaders and presented him a memorandum on rising cases of atrocities against Dalits and general law and order deterioration in the state, told the media, “We did not expect this verdict. We will approach the High Court…. There are people who do politics only to remain in power. Everyone knows the poor socio-economic background my father came from. He could have become the Prime Minister had he not been framed in cases.”

He said, “Lalu Prasad has been a hero for millions and he will remain so in spite of all odds. Everyone knows…our family is a victim of conspiracy by the BJP, the RSS and Nitish Kumar.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took an indirect dig at his former ally. “I have never done my politics for self-gain….. But there are some people who use power for self-aggrandisement,” he said.

