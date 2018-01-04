Lalu Prasad Yadav hearing deferred, court notice to IAS officer, ex-DGP

RJD leader Lalu Prasad. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) RJD leader Lalu Prasad. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

The special CBI court hearing a fodder scam case has issued prosecution notices to Sukhdev Singh, Additional Chief Secretary in the Finance Department of Jharkhand, and former Bihar DGP D P Ojha. The court had issued the notices while convicting RJD chief Lalu Prasad and 15 others in the case on December 23. The judge read out the order again on Wednesday and sought their response by January 23.

Meanwhile, the hearing on the quantum of punishment for Lalu and 15 others — which was scheduled for Wednesday — was deferred to Thursday because of a condolence meeting of lawyers on account of the death of two lawyers over the last two days.

Singh on Wednesday evening wrote a letter to Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das expressing his desire to be transferred out of the department.

“I have written a letter expressing my desire to be transferred out of the Finance department,” Singh said, refusing to explain whether the move was related to the court order. He clarified that he has not sought a transfer out of Jharkhand.

The court also issued notices to two accused-turned-approvers — Shiv Kumar Patwari and Shailendra Prasad — asking them why their names should not be removed from the list of approvers in the fodder scam cases. The court also directed initiation of seizing of their properties.

Contempt notice to RJD, Congress leaders

Ranchi: Special CBI Judge Shivpal Singh issued contempt of court notices to senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, RJD leader and Lalu’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, Congress leader Manish Tewari and senior RJD leader, Shivanand Tiwari for comments made by them after Lalu’s conviction in a fodder scam case on December 23. All of them have been asked to furnish their response on January 23.

