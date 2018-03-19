Fodder scam: Lalu Yadav convicted in fourth case, Jagannath Mishra acquitted; RJD calls it ‘Modi-Nitish game’

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is unwell attended the hearing. (Source: Express photo) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is unwell attended the hearing. (Source: Express photo)

A special CBI court in Ranchi on Monday pronounced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth fodder scam case pertaining to alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury (which is now in Jharkhand) over two decades ago. The court, however, acquitted Jagannath Mishra in the case. Mishra, a former Bihar CM, was also acquitted in the second fodder scam case on December 23 last year.

The order on quantum of punishment will be passed following arguments on March 21, 22 and 23. Judge Shivpal Singh pronounced the judgment in which a total of 19 accused were convicted, while 12 were acquitted. Besides Lalu, the court also convicted politicians, including R K Rana, Jagdish Sharma, Dhruv Bhagat and Vidyasagr Nishad. Three of the two accused IAS officials-Beck Julius and Mahesh Prasad were also found not guilty. However, the court convicted one Phool Chand Singh in the case.

Lalu was not present in the court when the verdict was pronounced. He was brought to the premises from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Hospital and left soon after a brief personal appearance. The RJD chief was admitted to the cardiology wing at RIMS after he fell ill at the Birsa Munda Jail on Saturday.

The hearing in the case concluded on March 5. The court was expected to declare the verdict on Saturday but deferred it to Monday.

Reacting to the verdict, RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh blamed PM Modi and CM Nitish Kumar saying this has happened for the second time that the court acquitted Mishra but convicted Prasad. “Ajab hai Narendra Modi aur Nitish ka mel, ajab hai khel, dubara se ho gaya Jagannath Mishra riha, aur Lalu Yadav ko jail. Ek aadmi ko jail, ek aadmi ko bail, ye hai Narendra Modi ka khel,” ANI quoted Prasad as saying.

Lalu is currently serving a prison term of 3.5 years following his conviction in the Deoghar treasury case on December 23 last year. He was convicted in the first fodder scam case in 2013 and awarded five years in jail. The conviction also barred him from contesting elections for 11 years in line with the Supreme Court order disqualifying convicts jailed for more than two years from contesting for six years after completion of their sentence. Later, he had got bail in the case.

A special CBI court convicted Lalu in the second case as well on December 23, 2017 and awarded three-and-half years’ imprisonment. On January 24, he was convicted in the third case related to fraudulent withdrawals from the Chaibasa treasury, and was awarded a five-year jail term for that. After today, the court will pronounce its judgment in the fifth fodder scam (Doranda treasury) case in the coming months.

