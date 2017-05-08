Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad to face trial in four cases, says Supreme Court

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi) RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Express Photo By Prashant Ravi)

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered that RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav will face trial in four cases related to the fodder scam. The apex court also ordered that the trial court complete the trial within nine months. It set aside the Jharkhand HC order by which trial against Lalu and others were stayed after his conviction in one of the fodder scam cases. Former CM Jagannath Mishra will also face trial in the case.

The CBI had, in its plea, opposed the dropping of conspiracy charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav by the Jharkhand High Court in the case. Lalu Prasad has been convicted in one of the cases and is out on bail.

The Supreme Court also pulled up the CBI for its delay in filing an appeal against the high court order in the case. The CBI director should have looked into this important matter and deputed an officer to pursue the case, the bench said.

Lalu Prasad was convicted by a special CBI court in Ranchi, in October 2013, and sentenced to five years’ imprisonment in one of the cases. Following the conviction, he was disqualified and barred from contesting any election for 11 years. Lalu then moved the Jharkhand HC challenging the verdict of the CBI court.

The fodder scam relates to fraudulent withdrawal of around Rs 1,000 crore by the Bihar animal husbandry department from various districts when Lalu was the chief minister from 1990 to 1997. The amount was withdrawn allegedly using fake bills that showed that the money had been spent on buying medicines and fodder for cattle.

