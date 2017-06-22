Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad, Jagannath Mishra appear in CBI special court

RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad arrives at a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case. (Source: PTI) RJD leader and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad arrives at a special CBI court in Ranchi on Thursday connection with the multi-crore fodder scam case. (Source: PTI)

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad on Thursday appeared before a special CBI court here in three fodder scam cases, while another former CM Jagannath Mishra presented himself in the court in two other fodder scam cases.

Prasad, Mishra and other accused in the fodder scam appeared before the special CBI court of Shivpal Singh in a case pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 96 lakh from Deoghar Treasury in the 1990s.

The two former chief ministers also appeared in the same court in another fodder scam case for alleged fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury.

Prasad also appeared before the court in another case of alleged fraudulent withdrawal from the Doranda Treasury. The court has fixed the next dates for hearing on June 29 and 30, while June 30 and July 1 for hearing another case.

