Fodder scam: Jharkhand High Court rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav’s bail plea

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday rejected the bail petition of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad in connection with the fodder scam case. Lalu has appealed against his conviction by a special CBI court in the scam case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of funds from Deoghar treasury to the tune of Rs 89.27 lakh between 1991 and 1994. On January 6, Lalu was sentenced to three-and-a-half-year rigorous imprisonment.

A single judge bench of Justice Aparesh Singh pronounced the order after hearing both sides. Assistant Solicitor General of India, Rajiv Sinha, representing the CBI, said: “The bail petition was heard by the court. We opposed the bail plea on various grounds. After hearing both sides, the court rejected it. The exact reasons behind the same will become clear after we go through the detailed order.”

Prabhat Kumar, counsel for Yadav, said senior advocate Surendra Kumar argued before the court on behalf of his client. “We had not sought bail on health grounds. Our contention was that the client was not involved in the alleged crime. We argued that he was the one who detected it; got cases registered and initiated investigations,” said Kumar.

He said the court was of the view that Lalu has not undergone at least one-half of the awarded sentence and, therefore, it was not a fit case for bail. “We are waiting for detailed order before proceeding further,” he said. He said almost all the other accused had filed bail petitions and they were supposed to be taken up. “A few were taken up and the court sought certain clarifications. These applications would be taken up at a later date,” said Kumar.

