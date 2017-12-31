Fodder scam case: Oppn seeks probe into Jharkhand chief secy for ‘not responding to reminders’

JMM, the main opposition party, has written to the Governor urging her to direct the CM to order an independent inquiry into the matter raised in the report published in the daily. (Representational) JMM, the main opposition party, has written to the Governor urging her to direct the CM to order an independent inquiry into the matter raised in the report published in the daily. (Representational)

Jharkhand Chief Secretary Rajbala Verma is in the midst of a controversy following a report in Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar on Saturday that alleged that she had not responded to reminders from the Department of Personnel and Training pertaining to a CBI report on the fodder scam case for nearly 15 years.

Saryu Roy, Jharkhand Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Public Distribution System and Consumer Affairs, has written to Chief Minister Raghubar Das requesting him to direct the officer to provide an explanation and also fix the responsibility as to how she could be allowed to continue without giving a clarification on the CBI’s queries.

In October, Roy had struck off an order given by Verma with regard to making Aadhaar linking of ration cards a must for procuring the same. The move came in the wake of the death of Santoshi Kumari in Simdega allegedly due to starvation.

JMM, the main opposition party, has written to the Governor urging her to direct the CM to order an independent inquiry into the matter raised in the report published in the daily. JVM (P) too has demanded removal of Verma.

The letter purportedly written by the then Chief Secretary R S Sharma to Verma, who was then heading the Road Construction Department, in March 2014 seeks her clarification on CBI queries and gives details of reminders sent in this regard.

Efforts to reach her did not yield result.

In his letter to the CM, Roy pointed out: “… Verma should be directed by you to give her clarification at the earliest …so that the matter is disposed of legally and the sanctity of good governance is maintained.”

“The CBI had urged to launch departmental disciplinary proceedings against Verma. She was sent a notice to be replied within 15 days, but now it is nearly 15 years,” Roy pointed out in the letter. When contacted, Roy said: “My letter is self explanatory. There is nothing more to add.”

