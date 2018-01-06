Fodder scam case: Lalu Yadav sentencing likely at 4 pm today

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by the court on December 23, 2017, in a Rs 950 crore fodder scam case (Express Archive) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted by the court on December 23, 2017, in a Rs 950 crore fodder scam case (Express Archive)

The quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the Rs 950 crore fodder scam case is likely to be pronounced at 4 pm on Saturday by a special CBI court in Ranchi. Lalu was convicted by the court on December 23, 2017, and has been lodged in Birsa Munda prison since then.

In the wake of the court’s ruling, senior members of the RJD are expected to meet today to discuss the party’s strategy and the “emergent political situation.” The meeting will be chaired by former Bihar CM and Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi. According to the party’s state president Ramchandra Purve, Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition and Lalu’s son, is likely to become the party’s CM face for the 2020 Assembly post.

In the mid-90s, the embezzlement of government treasury funds to non-existent companies for the purchase and supply of cattle fodder in Bihar was unearthed. It happened during the Lalu’s tenure as chief minister, forcing him to resign from the post.

There are six cases relating to the scam which are being probed by authorities. Today’s hearing is part of the second case. The court had found Lalu’s predecessor Jagannath Mishra not guilty and acquitted him of all charges last month.

In the first fodder scam case, Lalu was sentenced to five years in jail. Due to his conviction, he was debarred from contesting elections for 11 years.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd