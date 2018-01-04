Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad sentencing today

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in two of the six fodder scam cases (Express Photo/Prashant Ravi) RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in two of the six fodder scam cases (Express Photo/Prashant Ravi)

The quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and 15 others will be pronounced by a special CBI court on Thursday in connection with the Rs 950 crore fodder scam case. The former Bihar chief minister was convicted in the case on December 23, 2017 and sent to Birsa Munda prison in Ranchi.

The sentencing, which was to take place on Wednesday, was deferred as a mark of respect to two members of the legal fraternity who had recently passed away.

On Wednesday, RJD leaders Tejashwi Yadav, Raghuvansh Singh, Shivanand Tiwari and Congress leader Manish Tiwari were held in contempt of court for their statements to the media following Lalu’s conviction. The court has sought their responses by January 23.

The fodder scam case pertains to the embezzlement of Rs 950 crore from government treasury funds to non-existent companies for the purchase and supply of cattle fodder in Bihar. The scam was unearthed in the mid-90s when Lalu was chief minister of the state. The court had, however, found Lalu’s predecessor and former chief minister Jagannath Mishra as not guilty and was acquitted of all charges. In the first fodder scam case, Lalu was sentenced to five years in jail. Lalu’s conviction has debarred him from contesting in elections for 11 years, in line with the Supreme Court judgment which forbids those awarded a jail term of more than two years from contesting.

